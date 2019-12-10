Richmond, Dulles airports set holiday travel records

ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration teams at Washington Dulles International Airport and Richmond International Airport each set records for the most passengers and crew members screened in a single day on the Sunday after Thanksgiving (Dec.1).
Nationwide, TSA screened a record-breaking number of travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday, screening more than 26 million passengers and crew members during the holiday travel period, from Friday, Nov. 22, to Monday, Dec. 2.
On Dec. 1, more than 2.8 million travelers passed through TSA security checkpoints nationwide, and with 2,870,764 travelers screened, it marked the busiest day ever in the 18-year history of the agency.
Washington Dulles International Airport, TSA officers screened 38,193 individuals at the airport checkpoints Dec. 1.
At Richmond International Airport, TSA officers screened 9,131 travelers Dec. 1.
