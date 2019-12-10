Officer uses sign language to help deaf woman at California DMV, pays for new ID

There was no problem. It was a simple language barrier

Officer uses sign language to help woman apply for ID after report of disturbance
By Ed Payne | December 10, 2019 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 6:06 PM

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – What started as a disturbance call at a Department of Motor Vehicles office turned into a heartwarming exchange between a California Highway Patrol officer and a deaf woman.

When Officer Parra Rodriguez arrived at the DMV, he realized the “call was simply due to a language barrier,” CHP said in a Facebook post.

CHP Central LA received a disturbance call at the Hope St. DMV. Officer Rodriguez realized the call was simply due to a language barrier. Using ASL, he helped the party apply for a CA ID. He also covered the cost when she came up short for the fee. CBS Los AngelesNBC LAKTLA 5 NewsABC7Fox 11 Los AngelesTelemundo 52 Los AngelesUnivision 34 Los Angeles

Posted by CHP – Central Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Rodriguez can be seen using American Sign Language to help the woman complete the application for an ID card in a video released by CHP.

When she came up short for the fee, the officer picked up the cost for her.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.