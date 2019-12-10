News to Know for Dec. 10: Big changes for drivers; Resolution could relocate Confederate memorials; VMFA sculpture unveiled today; Warm weather ends in snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following this morning.
It’ll be warm and breezy today with a high of 68 degrees! Andrew says it’s okay to let the kids wear shorts to school, but beware, temperatures will drop in the afternoon as rain arrives.
Rain ends as snow for a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday. Expect a few hours of snow around sunrise with MINOR accumulations possible. Expect roads to stay wet.
House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.
Several sources tell NBC News that one of the articles of impeachment is for “abuse of power” and the other for “obstruction of Congress."
Each article of impeachment will be voted on separately, and a majority of votes will determine whether or not an article is approved. The house has not indicated when each article will be put to a vote.
Richmond drivers, big changes are coming soon after the city council approved a measure that bans you from using your phone while driving.
Come June of 2020, police will be able to pull you over for simply having a phone in your hands.
Richmond leaders want to take six months before the law goes into effect to make sure all drivers know so there’s no excuse. The first time you’re pulled over in Richmond with a phone in your hands, you can face a $125 fine. Each time after that, the penalty is $250.
Speed may have contributed to a crash that killed a man in Dinwiddie.
Deputies say the man was killed just before3 p.m. Monday when his car went off Flank Road near Church Road, hitting several trees.
State police say he was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the car. His name has not been released.
Relatives of a newlywed Richmond couple are desperately seeking information after learning the husband and wife were severely burned from a volcano eruption in New Zealand.
Barbara Barham told The Washington Post Monday that 32-year-old daughter Lauren Urey and 36-year-old husband Matthew Urey were on their honeymoon.
It’s a big day in Richmond! The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will unveil the permanent installation of artist Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” sculpture.
It is the most expensive sculpture in the museum’s history and was previously unveiled in New York City.
The project started when Wiley visited Richmond back in 2016, seeing the monuments honoring Confederate generals along Monument Avenue.
Governor Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will speak at the ceremony, as well as Wiley himself. It starts at 3:30 p.m., on the front lawn of the VMFA. You can watch it live on NBC12′s digital platforms.
Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones is re-introducing a resolution that asks the Virginia General Assembly to give the city legal power to make decisions on relocating Confederate memorials. Currently, state law bars the removal of war memorials across the Commonwealth.
City Council shot the resolution down in both 2017 and 2018. But come 2020, the political landscape in Virginia will have changed. Democrats now control the state General Assembly, after November’s election. If Jones’ measure gets passed by City Council, it may actually be approved by state legislators - and become the new law.
The Virginia Beach Strong Act passed yesterday and now heads to the Senate.
After the May shooting, the city of Virginia Beach created a fund to help victims, survivors and their families. Because of an issue in the definition of charitable beneficiaries in the tax code, donations to that fund would not be considered tax-deductible without congressional action. If signed into law, donations to immediate victims’ family members under the new act would be tax-deductible.
Today, three area governments are expected to discuss resolutions on becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Colonial Heights, Caroline and Prince George Counties will all have public meetings tonight and expect large turnouts. Prince Edward leaders will also discuss a similar resolution, but that won’t happen until Dec. 17.
And as the list of Second Amendment Sanctuaries continues to grow across Virginia, gun rights activists are making sure their voices are heard. More than 200 rallied outside the state capitol yesterday, vowing to fight any attempt by the new Democratic majority to pass new restrictions on guns.
The holiday spirit continues to be strong in Richmond. Pleasants Hardware will present a check for more than $12,000 to “Wreaths Across America.”
That organization honors our nation’s military heroes with wreath-laying ceremonies every December. The business kicked off its annual in-store fundraising campaign last month.
“Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value.” – Albert Einstein
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.