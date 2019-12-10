Man killed after running off road, striking several trees

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road and hit several trees.
Virginia State Police were called on Monday around 2:48 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Flank Road at Church Road.
Police said a man driving a 2015 Buick Regal was heading east on Flank Road coming out of a curve when he ran off the road and hit several trees.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
Police are investigating.
