Man killed after running off road, striking several trees

December 9, 2019 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 8:34 PM

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road and hit several trees.

Virginia State Police were called on Monday around 2:48 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Flank Road at Church Road.

Police said a man driving a 2015 Buick Regal was heading east on Flank Road coming out of a curve when he ran off the road and hit several trees.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

