Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

RICHMOND-NEW MONUMENT
'Rumors of War' statue to be installed in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A monumental bronze sculpture of a young black man astride a galloping horse is being permanently installed in Virginia’s capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics. An unveiling ceremony for Kehinde Wiley's “Rumors of War” will be held Tuesday afternoon at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. The piece was previously on display in Times Square. The 29-foot-high work was inspired by Wiley's visit to Richmond, where he encountered another massive equestrian monument honoring Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.
AP-US-BLACK-LUNG-TRUST-FUND
Report: black lung funding cut will cost taxpayers billions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A report from a national watchdog group says a cut to the tax that coal companies pay to fund a trust for sick miners will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. The Washington-based group Taxpayers for Common Sense released a report that says the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund's debt could be at least $15 billion by 2050. The excise tax on mined coal expired at the beginning of 2019 due to inaction by Congress. That led to a reduction in the amount coal companies pay into the fund. The fund pays benefits and medical bills for miners diagnosed with black lung disease.
HOUSEKEEPER-RING THEFT
Housekeeper sentenced for taking $35K ring at historic hotel
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former housekeeper at a hotel in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing a guest's $35,000 diamond ring. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Chrystal Monique Gregory pleaded guilty to grand larceny in August. She used an employee key to break into an Ohio couple's suite at The Cavalier hotel and take a 2¼-carat diamond engagement ring. An appraiser said the ring featured a platinum and gold band and diamonds encrusted along the centerpiece. The ring was never recovered, but police discovered photos on Gregory's phone of the victim's driver's license, which had been in the safe.
BC-VA-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SITES
Report: Virginia lacks sites that are ready for development
Virginia has nearly 500 sites available for factories or distribution centers to be built. But only 30 of them are marketable as Virginia competes with other states for big economic development deals. That's according to a new study presented by the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board on Monday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that many sites lack the necessary land-use approvals or environmental reviews and other work necessary for construction within 18 months. Economic development officials say another state has a better shot than Virginia at landing big economic development projects.
GUN SANCTUARIES-VIRGINIA
Bedford County joins list of 2nd Amendment 'sanctuaries'
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Another county in Virginia has officially declared itself a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights as Democrats take control of the state government in Richmond. The News & Advance in Lynchburg reported that the Bedford County Board of Supervising approved the sanctuary resolution Monday night at a meeting attended by more than 1,000 people. More than 40 people spoke during the meeting's public comment section. The resolution is not legally binding. But it expresses the board’s position that public money should not be used to restrict the Second Amendment rights in the county or to help federal or state agencies in doing so. Several counties have voted to defend gun rights after the Nov. 5 elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse.
DRIVING-DEVICE BAN
Virginia city passes ban on using cell phones while driving
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Drivers caught texting and driving in a Virginia city will soon be subject to a fine. News outlets report Richmond City Council unanimously passed a ban Monday night on using a hand-held device while driving. The city's police department says more than 200 people have been injured or killed by distracted drivers in Richmond this year. The ordinance will take effect in six months. During that time, the city plans to have a public awareness campaign to educate residents about the change. Drivers in violation of the ordinance will be fined $125 for the first offense. Subsequent offenses will result in a $250 fine.
GUN RIGHTS RALLY
Virginia gun rights activists vow to fight new restrictions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 200 gun rights activists have rallied in Virginia and vowed to fight any attempt by the new Democratic majority in the state legislature to pass new restrictions on gun ownership. The “God. Family. Guns” rally was held just a month before the General Assembly is set to begin a session that is almost certain to include a variety of gun control proposals. Those include requiring universal background checks for gun buyers and prohibiting the sale of assault weapons. Those who attended the rally said such measures would do little to reduce mass shootings and other crimes, but instead would punish responsible gun owners.
AP-VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-WORKERS COMP
Virginia Beach mass shooting led to 450 workers' comp claims
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Workers' compensation claims have emerged as another yardstick for measuring the devastation of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that 450 city employees have filed for workers' compensation benefits. The vast majority of the claims are for mental health reasons. The claims illustrate the long recovery that often follows a mass shooting. The May 31 massacre claimed 12 lives after a city engineer opened fire in a municipal building. The shooter was killed by police. Mayor Bobby Dyer said last month that city employees, family members, chaplains, first responders and others have been traumatized. Workers’ compensation provides lost wages and medical coverage to workers who are injured on the job.