Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens weren't assured a trip to the playoffs last year until the final game of the season. Having already clinched a return trip the Ravens are striving to earn the top seed in the AFC. That would assure Baltimore a first-round bye and home-field advantage up to the Super Bowl. The Ravens own the best record in the AFC and can claim their second straight division title by defeating the New York Jets on Thursday night. Quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a quadriceps injury Sunday at Buffalo but is expected to play against the Jets.