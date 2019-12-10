Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is staying with the Washington Nationals. He has agreed to a record $245 million, seven-year contract. Strasburg's deal is the highest for a pitcher in total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. The largest contract for a pitcher had been David Price's $217 million, seven-year deal with Boston that began in 2016. The 31-year-old Strasburg was drafted by Washington first overall in 2009 and has spent his entire career with the Nationals. Fellow free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole is expected to top the records Strasburg just set.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals fell flat in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL's top team lost in regulation for the first time since mid-November. The Capitals had their winning streak snapped at six despite Alex Ovechkin's 21st goal of the season. Goaltender Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 37 shots. Columbus ended its four-game skid and won for the first time in the month of December. Cam Atkinson scored two goals for the Blue Jackets as he shows signs of heating up offensively. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for Columbus.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens weren't assured a trip to the playoffs last year until the final game of the season. Having already clinched a return trip the Ravens are striving to earn the top seed in the AFC. That would assure Baltimore a first-round bye and home-field advantage up to the Super Bowl. The Ravens own the best record in the AFC and can claim their second straight division title by defeating the New York Jets on Thursday night. Quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a quadriceps injury Sunday at Buffalo but is expected to play against the Jets.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins will be without running back Derrius Guice for their next game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Guice injured his left knee in a loss to the Green Bay Packers that eliminated Washington from playoff contention. Interim coach Bill Callahan ruled out Guice and injured linebacker Ryan Kerrigan for the Eagles game. Guice re-injured the same knee he tore the ACL in during a preseason game in August 2018. Guice missed time earlier this season with a right knee injury. Callahan says Guice remains upbeat despite being on the shelf again.