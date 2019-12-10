Forecast: Rain likely today, ends as snow tomorrow morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be warm and breezy today with temperatures dropping in the afternoon as rain arrives. Rain ends as snow tomorrow morning.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and breezy with showers late in the day. Scattered showers during the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 90% mostly later in day) Temperatures will drop into the 50s during the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY for few hours of snow around sunrise. Some minor accumulations possible primarily grassy areas
WEDNESDAY: Snow likely from around 5am through 10am with some light amounts possible grassy areas, including metro Richmond. Roads stay wet. Sun then returns into the afternoon. Cold, with highs in the low to mid 40s. (AM snow chance 80%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain during the evening. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s. (PM Precipitation Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
