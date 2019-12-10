Dinwiddie officials kill possibly rabid coyote

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie Animal Control says a possibly rabid coyote they were looking for has been killed.
The coyote was on the loose in the area of West Drive and Ferndale Road.
Officials said a coyote had been seen in the area that appeared sick and exhibited unusual behavior, including not being afraid of humans.
Anyone with pets in the area was asked to confine their animals to where they would not have contact with wildlife and to be up to date on their rabies vaccination.
The animal will be sent for testing.
If you see a coyote in the area, residents are asked not to approach the animal and immediately call animal control at 804-469-3755.
