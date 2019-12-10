‘Dear Council, No Navy Hill is on our list’: Billboards opposed to proposed Navy Hill project light up in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Facebook group opposed to the proposed Navy Hill project has funded two electric billboards that went live Monday. The signs are located along I-95 and on the 5900 block of Broad Street in Richmond.
The billboard rotates several messages in opposition to the project, which read:
“Dear Council, No Navy Hill is on our list. -the Voters.”
“Mayor Stoney, This is all we want for Christmas. -the Voters."
“The Greatest Gift of All, No Navy Hill. Let’s Put Schools First. -the Voters.”
Each message also includes “No Coliseum" and “Schools First.”
The effort was paid for by the Facebook group “Enough is Enough: Put Schools First.”
Stoney and a private group of investors called the NH District Corp., aim to reinvent downtown in the $1.5 billion deal. The redevelopment would include a new $235 million arena, hotel, apartments with affordable housing units, renovated Blues Armory, retail, office and restaurant space, a new GRTC bus stop and road improvements.
Stoney said the project will create $1 billion in extra tax revenue for the city, and has pledged half of that money to go towards funding schools and other ways to better the city, like creating more affordable housing.
Skeptics of the plan want to make sure the city isn’t on the hook for any money, if the project flops and the tax revenue isn’t generated. There’s also concern that the tax dollars used to pay for the city-owned portion of the project could be used more effectively elsewhere.
