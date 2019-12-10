Citizens asking for 2nd Amendment Sanctuary discussion

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Fifty-four counties and cities in Virginia have become Second Amendment Sanctuaries, against the possibility of new gun control measures in the Commonwealth.
“I don’t think this is a, you know, Republican issue or a Democrat issue, a race issue, religion - it’s an American issue," said Corey Hodges, a pro-gun rights activist in Chesterfield.
Hodges is among a group of more than 900 people a part of the Chesterfield County 2A Preservation Society on Facebook. The group is for residents of Chesterfield County, they say the group is meant to be a place to discuss making Chesterfield a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary is a topic the Board of Supervisors has not discussed publicly.
“With the new proposed [state] laws, everyone is a little riled up - I think people want to keep their constitutional rights and protect themselves and their family," explained Hodges.
During the Board of Supervisors meetings, there is a public comment period to discuss issues, not on the agenda. Hodges says he and others were unable to get on the 15 person speakers list, so they are planning another way to be heard.
“We are all starting to get involved very quickly,” said Jacob Collie. “I wanted to be one of the speakers that propose Chesterfield become a Second Amendment sanctuary."
Collie is planning to speak at a protest planned ahead of the meeting. There is an online petition that has garnered thousands of signatures. Citizens plan to give the petition to county leaders.
“We didn’t think we were going to get equal representation to get our side out there. We decided to have a protest, and obviously it is going to be peaceful," said Hodges.
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the public meeting room at the police department building.
With the anticipation of a large crowd, Chesterfield officials released a statement that said in part:
“For the Dec. 11 meeting, to accommodate the anticipated crowd, the three 15-minute public comment periods will be merged into one 45-minute period at the beginning of the 6 p.m. evening session, during which 15 speakers will be allotted three minutes each for public comment on unscheduled matters. Accordingly, there will be no public comment period during the 2 p.m. afternoon session. Public comment period speaking slots must be reserved in advance, and all 15 slots are currently full for the Dec. 11, 6 p.m. evening session. These slots were filled on a first-come, first-served basis.”
Officials said there is a maximum capacity of 290 individuals inside the meeting room and the number cannot be exceeded. Attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
"The Public Meeting Room has a maximum capacity of 290 individuals; this number cannot be exceeded. Those wishing to attend the meeting will enter through the doors located closest to Route 10 in the back of the Public Meeting Room. Those doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
There will be an overflow area provided in front of the Historic 1917 Courthouse where a live stream of the 6 p.m. evening session will be projected on a screen with external speakers for everyone to hear. The 1917 Courthouse is located at 10011 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832."
Chesterfield County says “The Second Amendment is not on the agenda for either the afternoon or evening sessions of the Dec. 11 Board of Supervisors meeting and no board action is scheduled.”
