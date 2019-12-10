Citizens asking for 2nd Amendment Sanctuary discussion

“For the Dec. 11 meeting, to accommodate the anticipated crowd, the three 15-minute public comment periods will be merged into one 45-minute period at the beginning of the 6 p.m. evening session, during which 15 speakers will be allotted three minutes each for public comment on unscheduled matters. Accordingly, there will be no public comment period during the 2 p.m. afternoon session. Public comment period speaking slots must be reserved in advance, and all 15 slots are currently full for the Dec. 11, 6 p.m. evening session. These slots were filled on a first-come, first-served basis.”