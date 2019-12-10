3 charged after police find drugs, firearms during traffic stop

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been charged after police found drugs and firearms while conducting a traffic stop in Petersburg.
On Dec. 6 just before 8:30 p.m., police pulled over a 2018 Lexus with Deonte Johnson of Chesterfield, Darius McLean of Petersburg and Howard Smith Jr. of Petersburg inside.
Detectives recovered three firearms, about $6,800 in U.S. currency, three digital scales, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, pills and five cellphones, along with taking the vehicle.
All three of them were charged with various drug and firearms charges.
