Animals being rescued from apparent hoarding case in Virginia

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Monday, Angels of Assisi's Roanoke chapter rescued 20-25 animals from an apparent hoarding case in Alleghany County.
According to the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a call over the weekend reporting an "awful" smell coming from 4520 Johnson's Creek Road. The caller believed nobody was living at the property, but that there were dogs still at the home.
27 dogs were found living alone in the house and shed. Deputies met with their owners Monday, and they gave the dogs up to the Alleghany Humane Society.
The Angels of Assisi were contacted by the Alleghany Humane Society, and along with deputies, both helped remove the animals to be brought to Roanoke.
A 57-year-old man and his 25-year-old daughter are being charged in the case. They had been feeding and watering the dogs, but not removing their feces from the buildings.
Angels of Assisi says the dogs have suffered “terrible neglect,” and are now recovering at their rescue center in Roanoke. They are asking for help giving these animals a new loving home, or by donating to help abused and neglected animals at their website here.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ All rights reserved.