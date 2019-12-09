Virginia loses to Clemson 62-17 in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The No. 23 Virginia football team lost 62-17 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship on Saturday December 7th.
The defending champions started off hot. Clemson scored first when quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins on a 19 yard pass. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 170-17 in the opening quarter this season.
With 6:20 left in the quarter Virginia answered. Quarterback Bryce Perkins threw a 20 yard scoring play to wide receiver Hasise Dubois to even things up at seven. Perkins had 141 yards passing in the first half, which moved the quarterback to second on the UVA single-season passing list with 3,090 yards.
Clemson hit the gas pedal and scored another three touchdowns to lead 31-7 at halftime.
Virginia would go on to score a field goal in the fourth, however, Clemson was too much for the Cavaliers and the Tigers reclaim their ACC title. It was the most points Virginia has allowed in a game since losing to Illinois 63-21 in the Micronpc.com bowl in 1999.
Virginia’s record drops to 9-4.
The 'Hoos will find out Sunday where they will be play in a bowl game.
