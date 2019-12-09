UVA football will play Florida in Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The Virginia football team is headed to the Orange Bowl and will face the University of Florida on December 30th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
“I mean that’s exciting right there. I mean I remember being a kid watching the Orange Bowl and all the New Year’s sixes bowls, so now to be a part of that it’s really fun and cool. You definitely have to take a step out of the Charles is a football player and acknowledge how far we have come as a team,” says linebacker Charles Snowden.
“It’s exciting and it’s awesome for our organization and program that we get to play in the New Year’s Six Bowl,” says defensive end Mandy Alonso.
This is the Cavaliers third bowl appearance under head coach Bronco Mendenhall. The ‘Hoos finished 9-3 in regular season to clinch their first ever ACC Coastal Division title after an exhilarating 39-30 win at Scott Stadium November 29th.
“This is history and we continue to make history like we have been doing this year, so a 10th win would be huge for us, so it’s definitely a goal we have in mind,” says wide receiver Joe Reed.
Because No. 3 Clemson (13-0) is going to the college football playoffs, the ACC runner up (UVA) punched a one way ticket to to this top-tier bowl against Florida (10-2).
The No. 9 Gators are on a three game win streak and coming off a dominating 40-17 win against rival FSU.
“I’m just so happy for our players. These types of accolades, they are a result of a lot of hard work over a long period of time, by our coaches and our athletes and they’ve earned the right to participate in this bowl,” says athletic director Carla Williams.
