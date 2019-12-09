Two people shot, killed by teenager outside South Boston vape shop

Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in and is facing murder charges.

By Samantha Maneri | December 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 7:11 PM

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (AP) - Police in Southside Virginia say two people were shot and killed by a teenage boy outside a vape shop.

A 17-year-old boy turned himself into the South Boston Police Department after a Saturday night shooting left two people dead.

Police said 20-year-old Davonte Shamar Powell suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified 17-year-old male victim was transported to a hospital but died from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

The alleged shooter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and was taken by authorities to a juvenile detention facility.

