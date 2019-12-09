Three things Northam wants to do to lower maternal mortality rates

Northam announces part of 2020 budget proposal. (Source: NBC12)
By Mechelle Hankerson | December 9, 2019 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 3:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Black women in Virginia are three times more likely to die after giving birth than white women, a trend Gov. Ralph Northam has said he wants to reverse by 2025.

To do that, Northam has come up with a $22 million, two-year plan he introduced Monday in a room of toddlers, babies and their parents.

“It is unacceptable that in our country and in our commonwealth, maternal mortality rates are on the rise,” said the governor, a pediatric neurologist.

His proposals came from a series of listening sessions administration officials held around the state in recent months to discuss maternal and infant mortality.

Medicaid expansion has helped a number of women, Northam said, but added that his budget proposals will help reduce the rate further.

