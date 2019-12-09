Texas Roadhouse opens, bringing 180 jobs to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Texas Roadhouse is opening its fourth Richmond-area location Monday.
The ribbon-cutting will happen at noon at the new location at 13401 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.
Before officially opening to the public, the restaurant will be open, invitation-only, for several local organizations such as firefighters, rescue squad members and the Chesterfield County Police Department.
All proceeds in the event will raise money for the Richmond Animal League.
“Being a strong community partner is part of our mission,” Managing Partner Justin Perkey said. “The Richmond Animal League helps animals, in their greatest time of need. We’re thrilled to partner with this amazing organization and can’t imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate our opening.”
The location is expected to bring 180 new jobs to the area.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.