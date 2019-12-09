Richmond Councilman to introduce resolution giving city ability to remove Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Councilman Mike Jones and Richmond NAACP President J.J. Minor are planning to introduce the details of a resolution asking the General Assembly to give the city permission to make decisions on relocating Confederate memorials, during a press conference at Richmond City Hall, Monday morning.
The resolution will be introduced at tonight’s City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
Opponents of the measure argue that state law bars the removal of war memorials across the Commonwealth.
Jones, who represents Richmond’s 9th District, has introduced a similar resolution last year, which was shot down by Richmond City Council. City Council would still need to approve this latest measure. The General Assembly would also have to pass it, in order for Richmond to be able to make a decision on the statues.
In November, Democrats took control of the Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate, opening the door for more Democrat-supported legislation to potentially pass in the upcoming General Assembly session, early next year.
