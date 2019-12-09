News to Know for Dec. 9: Flu is widespread in Virginia; 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond today; Distracted driving crackdown vote expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following to help get you out the door this Monday.
Some good news... and some bad news. Temperatures warm up for Monday and Tuesday, but rain showers are also likely.
But on Wednesday, there could be snow mixing with rain in the morning, especially northwest of Richmond. Little to no accumulation expected at this time.
Make sure to wash your hands this holiday season in Virginia, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu is now widespread in Virginia - about 1 month sooner this flu season compared with last flu season.
This is the first week of the 2019/2020 flu season with Virginia at the ‘widespread’ level. That is the highest level possible on the CDC’s 1 to 5 scale, which measures the geographic spread of influenza.
The CDC says it’s not too late to get a flu shot for this winter, but sooner is better, because it takes up to 2 weeks for the flu vaccine to provide protection from the flu. And there’s some good news on that...
The Richmond Health Department is offering free flu shots all month, as a holiday gift to the community.
They’re free for everyone older than 6-months, and you don’t need insurance. Just head to the clinic on East Cary Street, any business day between 8:3 a.m. and 4 p.m. More details here.
Richmond police are looking for answers this morning after a juvenile was shot on the city’s southside.
It happened just before 10:30 last night at the Manchester Lake apartments near Hull Street and Chippenham Parkway. Police say the boy shot is expected to be okay, but there is currently no suspect.
Today in Richmond, gun rights supporters will protest at the state capitol what they’re calling a ‘gun grab’ by Democrats.
So far, 41 counties in Virginia have declared themselves “second amendment sanctuaries," refusing to enforce new gun laws they say would violate their rights.
Since Democrats took control of the state legislature in November, gun-rights activists fear an onslaught of gun control measures might actually now pass.
In Washington, we’re watching what could be a pivotal week in the house impeachment inquiry. The House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler says his panel may present articles of impeachment sometime this week.
Before we get to that, we have to focus on today: more hearings are scheduled with testimony from both Republicans and Democrats. The committee will specifically hear about the findings from the Intelligence Committee presenting allegations that the president urged Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.
The hearings will be streamed live on NBC12′s digital platforms.
The Russian flag and national anthem were banned from the Olympics and other major sports events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday.
Russia’s hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also faces being stripped after the WADA executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling.
Still, it is unclear how the ruling will affect Russian teams taking part in world championships such as soccer’s World Cup.
Monday night, Richmond City Council could vote on an amendment that would crackdown on distracted driving. If passed, drivers could be ticketed if they are using their cellphones while driving distracted.
Mayor Levar Stoney proposed this back in October. The legislation would include an incredibly important distinction; drivers would not just be pulled over for holding a cellphone while driving, they would need to be driving poorly with a cellphone in their hand. That means swerving, running a stop sign, etc., all with a cellphone.
This would only affect drivers in the City of Richmond. The meeting will begin Monday night at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The sensory-friendly meeting with old Saint Nick is from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. The event helps create a comfortable environment for children who need more time to have a quieter holiday experience.
On this day, Dec. 9, 1775, the Battle of Great Bridge began in Virginia near modern-day Hampton Roads, and it was over nearly as fast as it began.
Some reports say the battle lasted just five minutes, while others put it just over a half-hour.
Learn all about its significance to the Revolutionary War in Episode 4 of Season 2 of the “How We Got Here” podcast:
“When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love…” – Marcus Aurelius
