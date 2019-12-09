Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-WORKERS COMP
Virginia Beach mass shooting led to 450 workers' comp claims
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Workers' compensation claims have emerged as another yardstick for measuring the devastation of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that 450 city employees have filed for workers' compensation benefits. The vast majority of the claims are for mental health reasons. The claims illustrate the long recovery that often follows a mass shooting. The May 31 massacre claimed 12 lives after a city engineer opened fire in a municipal building. The shooter was killed by police. Mayor Bobby Dyer said last month that city employees, family members, chaplains, first responders and others have been traumatized. Workers’ compensation provides lost wages and medical coverage to workers who are injured on the job.
AP-VA-NORTHAM BUDGET
Virginia governor to unveil budget priorities
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to unveil some of his top spending priorities ahead of next year's legislative session. The governor, a Democrat, has a news conference planned Monday to preview a budget proposal. Passing a two-year state spending spending plan will be a top priority for lawmakers during the 2020 session. Northam will be looking to take advantage of a partisan shift at the state house to push through his priorities in how the state collects and spends money. During last month's legislative elections, voters gave Democrats full control of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation.
BC-VA-ROBBERY-WIG
Police: man wearing blonde wig robs vape store
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are searching for a man who wore a blonde shoulder-length wig during an armed robbery at a vape store. Prince George County Police said the suspect wore also wore a black cloth covering his face when he stole cash late Friday from an employee of Vape King. Police said witnesses saw the man display a small semi-automatic handgun. Police said the suspect fled the store on foot.
BC-VA-TEEN SHOOTING
Police: Teen charged with two murders
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Southside Virginia say two people were shot and killed by a teenage boy outside a vape shop. News outlets report that a 17-year-old boy turned himself into the South Boston Police Department after a Saturday night shooting left two people dead. Police said 20-year-old Davonte Shamar Powell suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified 17-year-old male victim was transported to a hospital but died from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. The alleged shooter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and was taken by authorities to a juvenile detention facility.
AP-US-USS-KENNEDY-CHRISTENING
Caroline Kennedy christens father's namesake carrier
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Caroline Kennedy has christened a new aircraft carrier that is named after the 35th U.S. president. John F. Kennedy's daughter smashed a bottle across the USS John Kennedy carrier's hull Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. She is the sponsor of her father's namesake ship. The ship is the second of the U.S. Navy's new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers. The first was the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was commissioned last year. The new carriers are designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors.
BC-VA-PEDESTRIAN DEATH
Police: man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man in the death of a pedestrian struck by a car. Norfolk Police said 43-year-old Tashena C. Pulley was hit by a car while walking Friday evening. Police said the driver of the car, 66-year-old Walter B. Williams Jr., fled the scene and Pulley died after being taken to a local hospital. Police said they arrested Williams and charged him with numerous offenses. They include felony hit and run and driving under the influence
AP-VA-POLICE SHOOTING
Police: man in Virginia dead after shooting at police
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man is dead after shooting at police trying to serve an arrest warrant. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Keysean Hodges fired at deputies early Saturday when they attempted to arrest him on a felony arson charge. Police said Hodges fired several times through the front door of a residence. Police said no sheriff's deputies were injured. Police said Hodges refused to exit the residence after speaking with crisis negotiators. Police said they later found Hodges dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MELANIA TRUMP
Melania Trump befriends 18-year-old former leukemia patient
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is continuing the tradition of first ladies reading to children too sick to leave the hospital for the holidays. She's also become friendly with a former leukemia patient at Children's National Hospital in Washington. The first lady and Caoilinn McLane, of Aldie, Virginia, first met when the girl was hospitalized and Mrs. Trump came to work on a garden being built there. They met again when the first lady returned to dedicate the garden. And they saw each other on Friday when McLane was given the honor of introducing Mrs. Trump at the annual holiday reading event.