Juvenile injured in southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the city’s southside Sunday evening.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Mandalay Road at 10:20 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
When they arrived they located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not identified any suspects at this time. The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
