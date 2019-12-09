Juvenile injured in southside shooting

December 8, 2019 at 11:25 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 11:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the city’s southside Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Mandalay Road at 10:20 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

