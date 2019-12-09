1 injured in crash involving police vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield police cruiser was involved in a crash on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened near the intersection of Irongate Drive and Iron Bridge Road.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the officer was responding to a call with lights on when the incident happened.
Police have not said who was injured or if there will be any charges.
No additional details were immediately made available.
