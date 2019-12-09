Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens became the AFC's first team to clinch a playoff berth following 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore extended its franchise-best winning streak to nine straight and improved to 11-2, its best record through 13 games in team history. Buffalo had a three-game winning streak end while in the midst of the toughest stretch of its schedule. The Bills next face Pittsburgh and then AFC East-leading New England.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a score, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards, and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 Sunday. Jones finished with 16 carries and had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Jones also made six catches for 58 yards. Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark. He ran for 76 yards and a score. Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and No. 5 Virginia rebounded from a blowout loss with a 56-47 victory against No. 7 North Carolina. Tomas Woldetensae added 11 points and Francisco Caffaro had 10 and six rebounds for the Cavaliers. Viginia lost 69-40 at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday night. Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina with 12 points and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels shot just 37 percent and became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from their worst loss of the season with a 135-119 victory over the Washington Wizards. Paul George scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell had nine of his 20 in the fourth quarter for the Clippers. Davis Bertans tied his season-high with 25 points and Troy Brown Jr. scored a career-high 20 points.