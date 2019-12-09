Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens became the AFC's first team to clinch a playoff berth following 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore extended its franchise-best winning streak to nine straight and improved to 11-2, its best record through 13 games in team history. Buffalo had a three-game winning streak end while in the midst of the toughest stretch of its schedule. The Bills next face Pittsburgh and then AFC East-leading New England.