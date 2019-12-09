Henrico students selling holiday plants for school fundraiser

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Decorate for the holidays and support a good cause this season!
Students in the Horticulture programs at the Academy at Virginia Randolph and ACE Center at Hermitage will sell holiday plants in December.
The Academy at Virginia Randolph will have their sale Dec. 11 through Dec. 12 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m on 2204 Mountain Road in Glen Alen.
Prices and sizes of poinsettias:
- 5′' poinsettias: $4
- 6.5′' poinsettias: $8
- 8′' poinsettias: $15
All poinsettias will be wrapped in foil. An additional $1 will be charged if you want to add a festive bow.
For questions or pre-orders, contact Sunnie Caldwell at 804-261-5085.
ACE Center at Hermitage will have their sale on Dec. 12 through Dec. 13 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m on 8301 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
Prices and sizes of plants:
- 6.5′' poinsettias: $7
- 6.5′' jumbo-sized potted amaryllis: $15
- 4.5′' Christmas cactus: $4
- Fresh green wreaths, swags and more, priced at $15 and up.
Poinsettia varieties include jingle bells, prestige red, maran, Polly’s pink and snowcap. All poinsettias and amaryllis are wrapped in foil.
For questions or pre-orders, contact Jennifer Mazza at hjmazza@henrico.k12.va.us.
