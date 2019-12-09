Gun rights advocates to rally at State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The “God. Family. Guns” rally is being held on Monday afternoon in opposition to Governor Ralph Northam and law makers proposing gun legislation in the upcoming general assembly session.
The VA First Foundation says the potential legislation “clearly violates our U.S. Constitutional rights, as well as our Virginia Constitutional rights”, in a press release.
Speakers at the event include activist Jackee Gonzalez, Board of Supervisors members, and Virginia Citizens Defense League President, Philip Van Cleave. The master of ceremonies for the event is Scott Lee of the Lee Brothers Radio Show which airs on Richmond’s 92.7 FM and 820 AM
The rally is set to take place at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol.
