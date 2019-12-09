Forecast: Warm to start the week, then some snowflakes possible early Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures warm up for Monday and Tuesday, but rain showers are also likely.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with spotty drizzle in the morning. Breezy evening with a few showers possible by later afternoon. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and breezy with a few showers late in the day. Scattered showers during the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Lingering early showers, otherwise becoming partly sunny and chilly. Could be snow mixing with rain in the morning, especially northwest of Richmond. Little to no accumulation expected at this time. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the evening. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s. (PM Precipitation Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
