Flu now considered widespread in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make sure to wash your hands this holiday season, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu is now widespread in Virginia.
This is the first week of the 2019/2020 flu season with Virginia at the ‘widespread’ level. That is the highest level possible on the CDC’s one to five scale, which measures geographic spread of influenza.
This year’s flu season is off to a faster start than last year’s in Virginia. Virginia has reached the ‘widespread’ category as of December 5, about one month earlier this flu season compared with last flu season.
The CDC says it’s not too late to get a flu shot for this winter, but sooner is better, because it takes up to two weeks for the flu vaccine to provide protection from the flu.
Other tips to keep you healthy during flu season include being sure to wash your hands, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, eat a healthy diet, and exercise to boost your immune system.
