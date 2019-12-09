First Alert: Rain may end as snow Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After two days of warm temperatures and periodic rain, it will get much colder Wednesday morning with a chance for rain changing to snow.
Locations with the best chance for seeing a little snow will be north and west of Richmond. Fluvanna, Louisa, Orange, Spotsylvania, Caroline County and the Northern Neck have the best chance for snow. Along and south of I-64, the chance for seeing any snow mixing in at all is much lower.
Temperatures will likely be above freezing Wednesday morning, which means that even if it does snow, it is unlikely there will be much accumulation. At most, areas northwest of Richmond could see an inch on the grass, while roads remain wet.
The bottom line is that no significant impacts are expected for drivers during the Wednesday morning commute.
The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted if anything changes and you can download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates.
