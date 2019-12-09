'Everything is just gone’: Family of 10 displaced from home after Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family of 10 is displaced from their apartment after a fire destroyed the inside of their home just two-and-a-half weeks before Christmas.
Richmond fire crews responded to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday for reports of heavy smoke coming from the home.
Crews immediately attacked the inside of the home and were able to the get the fire under control fairly quickly.
One person was injured in the fire, according to officials. A family member said their daughter’s friend was inside the home at the time and burned his hand, but he’s expected to be okay.
The American Red Cross was called out to assist Rudolph and Yolanda Phelps who have eight children, ranging in ages from six to 18.
“It kind of hurts because your house caught on fire, but at the end of the day as long as my kids have their life, my wife, I’m cool with that,” Rudolph said.
Even though Christmas decorations are scattered and broken around the outside of their home, the Phelps have their sights on the future.
“We’re just going to move on," Rudolph said. "You move on and look at the bright light at the end of the day. That’s what I do for my family. I’ve got to be strong for them because it affected my kids more than it affected me.”
The fire comes nearly two-and-a-half weeks before Christmas, and just days before one the Phelps’ children’s birthdays.
“This won’t stop us from loving each other one bit,” Rudolph said. “I think this will pull us closer together.”
While the younger kids didn’t initially know about the fire, Yolanda said the teens are having a tough time.
“The oldest ones are just mainly worried about somewhere to go," she said. "Where are we going to go.”
The American Red Cross responded to the fire Monday morning. The non-profit is helping the family over the next few days with a place to stay. Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority (RRHA) was also on scene inspecting the property.
“The property manager was here and she addressed us and said we’d be having another place in a couple of days,” Rudolph said.
While some of those major logistics have been figured out, what hasn’t are some of the physical items.
“The firefighters said we weren’t able to get anything because everything was downstairs," Yolanda said. "So all of it was completely damaged. All of the stuff we had already put under the trees... everything is just gone.”
Yolanda said she was able to save some important papers and clothing, but instead of focusing on what they don’t have, they’re focused on what they can work to get in the future to make Christmas a great as possible.
“Just me and my wife working, and my teenage daughter works - so with us three we’re going to put our heads together and just make it happen,” Rudolph said.
The Richmond Fire Department has not yet released how the fire started nor how many units in the building were damaged.
Anyone who wishes to help the family as they work to get back on their feet during the holidays can contact the American Red Cross at (804) 780-2250.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.