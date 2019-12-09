Distract driving crackdown could be coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday night, Richmond City Council could vote on an amendment that would crack down on distracted driving. If passed, drivers could be ticketed if they are using their cellphones while driving distracted.
Mayor Levar Stoney proposed this back in October. The legislation would include an incredibly important distinction; drivers would not just be pulled over for holding a cellphone while driving, they would need to be driving poorly with a cellphone in their hand. That means swerving, running a stop sign, etc., all with a cellphone.
This would only affect drivers in the City of Richmond. The meeting will begin Monday night at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.