Caught on Camera: Suspects sought in Fan District hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two people involved in a hit-and-run that was caught on camera in the Fan District.
At approximately 1 a.m on Friday, Nov. 22, security video shows the suspect vehicle hit a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Allen Avenue.
The parked vehicle was hit hard enough to push forward and strike the vehicle in front of it.
The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle then got out of the car, grabbed the bumper of their vehicle, which fell from the collision and placed it in the back seat before driving off.
Both of the hit vehicles sustained extensive damage.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
