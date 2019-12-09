Apps for your young adult may really like for figuring out finances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a new survey from Experian, the youngest adult generation is struggling with understanding debt and credit. 37-percent of Gen Z feels pressure to compete with peers when it comes to money and having nice things and social media is to blame. Only 19-percent felt like they understood their credit situation or even credit history.
Sometimes the way to reach gen z is through the technology they’ve grown up with all their life. Experian Boost is a free online service that allows consumers to add positive payment history from utility and cell phones to help people up credit.
Mint is a great app to that helps you electronically learn to budget. It shows you exactly how you are spending your money.
And an app called pocketguard helps to keep you from overspending. It connects to your bank account and helps you by looking out for better deals on your monthly services.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.