No injuries reported in afternoon chimney fire

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield county fire fighters say no injuries are reported after a chimney fire closed a portion of Robious Road Sunday afternoon.
Fire fighters responded to the 12000 block of Robious Road at 12:49 p.m.
Officials say they believe the fire started as a result of the chimney not being clean. Fire fighters checked and secured the home to ensure there was no further fire risk.
No injuries were reported.
Several lanes were closed and traffic diverted for a period of time.
