Mechanicsville hosts annual Christmas parade

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - No snow on the ground yet, but Christmas is in the air in Mechanicsville.
“A lot of times people need to be cheered up, so I think it’s really nice," said Vincent Kendrick.
“It’s really pretty here, I love it!” added Chloe Westfall.
The annual Mechanicsville Christmas parade is something that many kids in the area, including Vincent Kendrick and Chloe Westfall, say they look forward to every year.
Holiday-themed float after float, vintage cars, and even local school bands got in on the action.
But for as long as the event has been going, with some people there remembering it as far back as two decades, it’s a brand new experience for Caleb and Kaiya White, who hail from Ireland.
“It was pretty cool, they put a lot more effort in it,” said Caleb.
For Hannah Hekeison and her family, this parade is years upon years of tradition. She said she was used to going with her grandparents, who recently passed away - but going this year was "kind of just a nice thing for me and my mom and my brother and sister to do.”
The main event however, was the big man himself: Santa Claus who rode in on the cherry picker of a fire truck to bring the annual event to a close, over the cheers of eagerly-awaiting children.
“I think it’s awesome. It’s good for the community to bring them together for the one time of the year,” said longtime parade-goer Brandon Mabry.
The parade saw over 100 different organizations take part, including local law enforcement, businesses, and schools.
