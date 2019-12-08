Hundreds attend funeral of slain firefighter Lieutenant Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry at the Second Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday.
The sanctuary was packed with Berry’s family and friends in addition to her fellow firefighters from Richmond and Hopewell fire departments.
“Losing someone you love is extremely painful especially when they are torn from you so unexpectedly,” Fire Chief Melvin Carter said.
“Every now and again God sends you an unexpected blessing and he reminds you that no matter the storm, he can bring light and Ashley was the light,” said Berry’s friend Cheniece Johnson.
Despite the feelings of grief at the start of the service, the program turned more lively as the church celebrated Berry’s life with praise songs.
The Richmond fire department says a Berry was a remarkable woman who went above and beyond in everything.
“She was the best of the best,” Carter said.
Through the various testimonies given by those who knew Berry, it was evident that the impact transcended the connection she had with her family and spilled over to her brothers and sisters at the Richmond fire department.
“We had a lot of ups and down through the fire service and our personal lives, but we never turned our back because we became family, we were family and we were everything to each other,” said firefighter Carlos Samuels.
Though Berry was bonded to her fellow firefighters through the badge that they proudly wear, Saturday she was remembered most for the badge you couldn’t see: the badge of a mother who performed the ultimate act of love by sacrificing her own life for the well being of her son.
“She was their champion their hero the soldier of protecting her flock,” Battalion Chief Tina Watkins. “She was a lion with a sweet, calming soul. Reacting when needed.”
“She was told that she would never get promoted to lieutenant, but she studied, prepared and we now call her Lt. Berry,” Captain Douglas Clevert said.
“To Ashley’s brother and sister firefighters, I challenge you to be as dedicated and committed to one thing as much Ashley was to many,” Captain Robert Masses said.
