Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left and No. 3 Maryland erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to rally past Illinois 59-58 Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The 10-0 Terrapins didn't lead after halftime until Cowan's free throw but still matched their best start since winning 10 straight to open the 1998-99 season. Cowan collected a steal in the closing seconds of a tie game and was fouled in a scrum by guard Andres Feliz. Cowan made the first free throw and missed the second. Illinois failed to get a shot off in the remaining time.