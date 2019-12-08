Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes and Tee Higgins caught three scoring passes to lead No. 3 Clemson to its fifth straight ACC championship with a 62-17 victory over No. 22 Virginia. The defending national champions also wrapped up a likely fifth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff. Lawrence had TD passes of 19, 11 and 7 yards to Higgins on the way to their 28th straight victory. The Tigers also became the first team to win five consecutive championship games.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia starting receiver and kick returner Joe Reed was out against Clemson in the ACC Championship. The school said Reed would not play due to injury. Virginia did not say what the injury was. He was suited up on the sideline, but without his pads. Reed is a 6-foot-1 senior who led the 22nd-ranked Cavaliers with 70 catches and six touchdown receptions. Reed led the ACC in kickoff return average at nearly 35 yards an attempt.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left and No. 3 Maryland erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to rally past Illinois 59-58 Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The 10-0 Terrapins didn't lead after halftime until Cowan's free throw but still matched their best start since winning 10 straight to open the 1998-99 season. Cowan collected a steal in the closing seconds of a tie game and was fouled in a scrum by guard Andres Feliz. Cowan made the first free throw and missed the second. Illinois failed to get a shot off in the remaining time.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben DiNucci accounted for four touchdowns, Percy Agyei-Obese ran for three and James Madison took a 66-21 victory in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The second-seeded Dukes, whose only loss came in a 20-13 loss at West Virginia in their opener, rolled up 623 yards offense and set a school record for points in a playoff game. James Madison is in its sixth straight postseason and is the only school besides North Dakota State to win an FCS title in the past eight seasons, that coming in 2016.