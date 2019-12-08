Annual Dominion Energy Christmas parade draws large crowd

Annual Dominion Energy Christmas parade draws large crowd
The 36th annual Dominion Energy Christmas parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of the science museum. (Source: N/A)
By Brian Thompson | December 7, 2019 at 10:17 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 2:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 36th annual Dominion Energy Christmas parade took place Saturday in front of the Science Museum of Virginia.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with festive floats, music and a crowd decked out in Christmas clothing for the Holiday season.

Lisa Saunders, a parade float operator, saw this as the perfect way to start the holiday season.

“It’s just an exciting opportunity and a great way to kick off the holiday season, and it’s so cool to see all the kids, and the music,” Saunders said.

Parade-goers were greeted by Santa Clause upon entrance.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.