Annual Dominion Energy Christmas parade draws large crowd

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 36th annual Dominion Energy Christmas parade took place Saturday in front of the Science Museum of Virginia.
The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with festive floats, music and a crowd decked out in Christmas clothing for the Holiday season.
Lisa Saunders, a parade float operator, saw this as the perfect way to start the holiday season.
“It’s just an exciting opportunity and a great way to kick off the holiday season, and it’s so cool to see all the kids, and the music,” Saunders said.
Parade-goers were greeted by Santa Clause upon entrance.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.