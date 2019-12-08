Abandoned pregnant dog in Campbell County finds foster home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va (WDBJ7) - After being abandoned in the cold and rain outside the Campbell County animal shelter over the weekend, the pregnant pup, Tilly, has found a foster home.
Along with a photo came this post on the Friends of Campbell County Animal Control's Facebook page.
"Everyone has been asking about Tilly—We are happy to report that a foster family locally offered to take her in and hang onto her for as long as needed. We are hoping to find her a rescue where she can go and deliver her puppies, but they are fully prepared to deliver babies if that can’t happen.￼ Regardless, we are thrilled that Tilly is out of the shelter tonight.￼"
In an earlier post, the shelter said Tilly was about 45 days pregnant. She’ll likely have her puppies within the next 10-15 days.
