On this day in 1941: Japan attacks Pearl Harbor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Dec. 7, 1941, a surprise attack against the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii killed more than 2,300 Americans.
A total of 12 ships sank or were beached in the attack and nine more vessels were damaged.
More than 160 aircraft were destroyed by the Japanese as well - The U.S.S Arizona was destroyed, and the U.S.S. Oklahoma capsized.
