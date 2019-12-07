Richmond lights up for the holidays with RVA Illumination

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - What better way to kick off the holiday, than by watching Richmond’s skyline light up for the season!
Downtown Richmond lit up during the new Shockoe Illumination at the 17th street market and RVA Illumination.
Friday evening, in the heart of downtown, the masses focused their attention upwards towards the River City’s skyscrapers with electric anticipation - that blink and you’ll miss the magic moment.
In Shockoe Bottom, some people said it felt like a different city entirely.
“It takes me back to the New Orleans atmosphere and a lot of the festival cities that you go to,” Larry Johnson said.
That’s because Christmas lights weren’t the only attractions drawing people to the 17th Street Market Square.
“This is the night where restaurants have the ABC license that allows you to go from the restaurant into the plaza with your drink,” Kathy Emerson, co-manager of the 17th Street Market, said.
The Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association secured the license to allow people to enjoy the Shockoe Illumination with a cup in their hand. The managers of the Shockoe Illumination say it’s the first of its kind in the city.
This is the first year the 17th street market participated in the illumination event with the city.
There were several vendors downtown for people to start their holiday shopping.
“This is the complete start your holiday season the opportunity to shop and buy local - the opportunity to support local restaurants that are right here,” market co-manager Karen Grisevich said.
