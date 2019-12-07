Virginia man dead after firing shots at deputies

STAFFORD, Va. - Stafford County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead from what officers are calling a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Police say at approximately 12:30 a.m. officers responded the 2200 block of Green Tree Road to serve a warrant.
When deputies arrived, 43-year-old Keysean Hodges of Fredericksburg fired several shots out the front door of the residence before deputies returned fire.
Negotiators were brought in to make contact with the Hodges who refused to exit the residence. After several hours, officers made entry into the residence to find Hodges dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hodges was wanted for felony arson, with additional warrants pending from the shootout before his death.
The incident remains under investigation.
