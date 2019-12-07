Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

BC-VA-PEDESTRIAN DEATH
Police: man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man in the death of a pedestrian struck by a car. Norfolk Police said 43-year-old Tashena C. Pulley was hit by a car while walking Friday evening. Police said the driver of the car, 66-year-old Walter B. Williams Jr., fled the scene and Pulley died after being taken to a local hospital. Police said they arrested Williams and charged him with numerous offenses. They include felony hit and run and driving under the influence
AP-VA-POLICE SHOOTING
Police: man in Virginia dead after shooting at police
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man is dead after shooting at police trying to serve an arrest warrant. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Keysean Hodges fired at deputies early Saturday when they attempted to arrest him on a felony arson charge. Police said Hodges fired several times through the front door of a residence. Police said no sheriff's deputies were injured. Police said Hodges refused to exit the residence after speaking with crisis negotiators. Police said they later found Hodges dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MELANIA TRUMP
Melania Trump befriends 18-year-old former leukemia patient
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is continuing the tradition of first ladies reading to children too sick to leave the hospital for the holidays. She's also become friendly with a former leukemia patient at Children's National Hospital in Washington. The first lady and Caoilinn McLane, of Aldie, Virginia, first met when the girl was hospitalized and Mrs. Trump came to work on a garden being built there. They met again when the first lady returned to dedicate the garden. And they saw each other on Friday when McLane was given the honor of introducing Mrs. Trump at the annual holiday reading event.
GIRL-PRISON-STRIP SEARCH
Governor halts policy after prison guards strip-search girl
DILLWYN, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he's suspended a policy that allowed prison officials to strip-search an 8-year-old girl who was visiting her father. Northam told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper in a statement Friday that he was “deeply disturbed” by reports of the incident. He said the state's secretary of public safety and homeland security would suspend the policy and immediately conduct an investigation. The Virginian-Pilot previously reported that prison officials had breached protocol when they strip-searched the girl before allowing her to visit her father. The father's girlfriend accompanied the child to Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn just before Thanksgiving,
MISSING MAN-BODY FOUND
Missing Virginia man found dead on Blue Ridge Parkway
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — The body of a missing Virginia man was found near the Thunder Ridge Overlook parking area off the Blue Ridge Parkway. National Park Service Rangers received a call that a body was found near a hiking trail less than a mile away from the parking area in Bedford County. Rangers identified the body as 63-year-old James Albert Hogue of Bristow. Rangers noticed Hogue's unoccupied motorcycle on Oct. 26. It's very common for vehicles to be left at overlook parking areas while owners hike. But two days late, authorities began searching for Hogue. The cause of death is under investigation.
AP-US-LT-GOVERNOR-LAWSUIT
Virginia lieutenant governor seeks vindication in court
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax made an appearance at a northern Virginia courtroom in an effort to clear his name from sexual assault allegations. Fairfax is suing CBS for libel in federal court in Alexandria after it aired interviews with the two women who have accused him. CBS lawyers asked a judge at Friday's hearing to dismiss the lawsuit. CBS' lawyers say they reported the allegations fairly and allowed Fairfax to respond. Fairfax says CBS has continued to ignore evidence contradicting the women's allegations and that its reporting insinuated his guilt. The judge will rule on CBS' motion to dismiss at a later date.
USS KENNEDY-CHRISTENING
Caroline Kennedy to christen carrier named after her father
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that's named after the 35th U.S. president. Newport News Shipbuilding said the christening of the USS John Kennedy will occur Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. Caroline Kennedy is the sponsor of her father's namesake ship. She will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the carrier's hull. The ship is the second of the U.S. Navy's new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers. The new carrier is designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors. Guests will include the Kennedy family as well as Kennedy sailors and their families. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as one of the speakers.