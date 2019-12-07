Children’s Museum to host ‘Sensitive Santa’ for sensory-friendly event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond invites all families with children who have sensory or special needs children to attend an exclusive meeting with Santa himself.
Monday is your last chance to take advantage of a sensory-friendly meeting with “Sensitive Santa” this season. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Richmond.
Tickets are available right now, but the event is limited to help create a comfortable environment for all in attendance. Register here.
Download the Legendary Santa Social Story Here!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.