Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 79, Veritas Collegiate Academy 54
Carmel 70, Highland-Warrenton 65
Centreville 58, Patriot 44
E.C. Glass 70, Jefferson Forest 49
Eden Morehead, N.C. 73, Magna Vista 71
Faith Christian-Roanoke 40, Bath County 30
Fort Chiswell 65, Rural Retreat 19
Frank Cox 58, Hickory 35
Fredericksburg Christian 61, Fredericksburg Academy 20
Hargrave Military 61, Maret, D.C. 54
Howard, Md. 94, Hampton 91
Loudoun County 61, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Millbrook 77, Warren County 46
Miller School 85, Church Hill Academy 66
Nansemond-Suffolk 86, Isle of Wight Academy 61
Riverside 55, C.D. Hylton 52
South Lakes 61, Hayfield 50
Tandem Friends School 70, Fork Union Prep 67
Tuscarora 59, Winters Mill, Md. 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fluvanna 64, Goochland 51
Grafton 57, Jamestown 21
Highland Springs 88, TJ-Richmond 7
Hopewell 63, Henrico 35
James Madison 68, McLean 48
James Wood 53, Clarke County 25
Lafayette 46, York 35
Lord Botetourt 67, Salem 41
Matoaca 79, Varina 18
Millbrook 67, Warren County 11
Miller School 77, Chatham Hall 11
Poquoson 34, Tabb 27
Portsmouth Christian 70, Denbigh Baptist 28
Powhatan 49, Huguenot 42
Smithfield 35, Bruton 6
Steward School 50, St. Catherine's 38
Union 59, Honaker 56, OT
Western Albemarle 44, The Covenant School 37
William Monroe 53, Madison County 30
