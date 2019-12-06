RPS elementary teacher, minister arrested on federal child porn charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Public Schools employee has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.
Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, of Richmond, was arrested at his home on Thursday, Dec. 6, according to a press release from United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger.
Donelson is a music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School and Associate Minister/Music Director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.
“According to allegations detailed in the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, in February and July of 2019, Donelson uploaded multiple images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik Messenger. Yesterday, during a court-authorized search of his home, law enforcement discovered at least 50 images and videos of child pornography on Donelson’s phone,” a release said.
Officials said that there does not appear to be any impropriety involving RPS students.
The employee has been placed on leave and is barred from all RPS schools.
Donelson is charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.
A letter was sent home to parents and guardians regarding the incident on Friday.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.