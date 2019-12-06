Police: Woman shoots gun during 'altercation’ in Target parking lot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a woman fired a gun during an ‘altercation’ with a man in the parking lot of a Target.
Police were called around 2:35 p.m. for the report of shots fired near the 4600 block of Commonwealth Centre Parkway on Thursday.
Officers said there was an altercation between Rayjhon Braxton and Brittany Miller, and determined that Miller shot a gun during the incident.
Braxton, 22, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond.
Miller, 21, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and reckless handling of a firearm. She is also being held without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
