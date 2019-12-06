ODU hopes to end skid vs VCU

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Evans, De'Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike'L Simms have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this year and 60 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Xavier Green has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.