News to Know for Dec. 6: 7-Eleven robbed twice in one week; Shots fired at Target; Richmond Fire community remembers one of its own

News to Know for Dec. 6
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 6, 2019 at 6:44 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 6:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following to help get you out the door.

7-Eleven Robbed Twice This Week

Chesterfield Police are searching for a man after a 7-Eleven was robbed for the second time in one week.

Officers were called to the store on Village Place Drive just after 3 a.m. Friday. The same location was robbed on Wednesday morning.

The man who robbed the store Friday was wearing khaki pants, a grey hoodie and a black shirt wrapped around his face. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Anyone with information on either robbery should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

New Kent Business Owner Murdered

People in New Kent County are looking for answers after their neighbor and beloved business owner was murdered.

Elmer Lee Stewart, 65, was found dead inside his home Wednesday. Officials say he was beaten with a hammer by Michael Jenkins, 38, who’s now in jail.

Shots Fired at Target

A man and a woman are behind bars, facing multiple charges after a fight led to a shooting outside a Target.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066. (Source: NBC12)

The argument happened in the parking lot of the Brandermill Target Thursday afternoon. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Thanksgiving Double Shooting Arrest

A 32-year-old is charged with attempted murder after a double shooting on Thanksgiving.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 on Briel Street and left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Reginald Walker has been charged in the shooting.

Walker has been charged with attempted murder. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

Richmond Fire Lt. Visitation

The Richmond Fire community will come together once again to remember one of its own Friday - at a public viewing for Lt. Ashley Berry.

Berry was shot and killed in Hopewell on Thanksgiving. On Thursday night, those closest to her described her as a breath of fresh air, hardworking, determined and giving.

Friday’s public visitation for Berry starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. a Mimms Funeral Home on Hull Street. Berry’s funeral will be held at Second Baptist Church in South Richmond on Saturday at noon.

Hopewell Violence Press Conference

City leaders in Hopewell plan to address the recent violence at a press conference today. Law enforcement, along with elected officials will be in attendance. That press conference starts at 4 p.m. and we plan to stream it on our digital platforms.

Miami UPS Chase

Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said.

Police say two suspects tried to rob a jewelry store and exchanged gunfire with the store’s owner. Then they ran from the scene, hijacked a UPS truck at gunpoint to get away, but they didn’t get far. Rush hour traffic slowed the pair and police moved in.

The fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out.

Impeachment Moves Forward

The House Judiciary Committee is getting set for the next round of impeachment hearings.

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the committee to draft articles of impeachment, saying president trump’s alleged wrongdoing strikes at the heart of the constitution. At the same time, the White House is indicating it will mount a robust defense if the process moves to trial early next year in the republican-controlled senate.

President Trump told Democrats on Twitter, “if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial.”

#TeamTommie Update

Richmond Animal Care and Control says it now has the chance to make “#TeamTommie” license plates a reality!

Once 450 license plates are sold, a bill will be submitted to the Virginia General Assembly to approve in 2020. Right now, they need a little more than 200 pre-sales to qualify.

If 450 license plates are sold, the General Assembly has to approve them in the 2020 session. (Source: RACC)

Tommie the dog died earlier this year after being set on fire.

Portraits Benefit Animal Shelters

Heads up, dog parents! Tomorrow in Hanover, you can get a festive photo with your furry friend while helping other local animals.

The animal shelter is having a Christmas drive to collect supplies, like blankets, harnesses, leashes, toys and dog food. In return for donations, professional photographers will give your pup its own christmas portrait from 9 a.m. to noon, at Taylor Park.

Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead

Evenings showers are possible tonight, but good news for the weekend! We’re expecting mostly sunny skies. Here’s a look at changes ahead next week:

Final Thought

Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless. – Bill Watterson

