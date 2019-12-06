Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-LT-GOVERNOR-LAWSUIT
News outlet seeks dismissal of lieutenant governor's lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether he should toss out a libel lawsuit filed by Virginia's lieutenant governor. Justin Fairfax sued CBS in federal court in Alexandria after it aired interviews with two women who have accused him of sexual assault. The Democrat has said the sexual encounters were consensual. He argues that the CBS interviews were one-sided and reported the allegations in a way that implied his guilt. CBS says its reporting was fair and says the lawsuit is an attempt by Fairfax to silence his accusers.
Panel calls for Virginia to purge dozens of old racist laws
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A commission assigned to research racist laws from Virginia's past is recommending that dozens of them be repealed. The statutes include measures that resisted desegregation, prevented black voters from casting ballots and prohibited interracial marriage. Most of them have no legal effect, but they are still officially enshrined in law. Chief Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson leads the commission. She said Thursday at a news conference that the measures should not be afforded the status of being on the state's books.
Trial dates set for SEAL, Marine charged in soldier's death
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Navy has announced trial dates for a U.S. Navy SEAL and a Marine charged in the hazing-related death of a Green Beret. SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez are among four American servicemen charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar's death in the African country of Mali in 2017. DeDolph's court-martial is scheduled to begin March 23. Madera-Rodriguez's hearing is set to begin April 20. Prosecutors say the servicemen tried to embarrass Melgar over perceived slights. They said Melgar was placed in choke holds mean to temporarily knock him unconscious before he stopped breathing.
Fairfax Connector workers strike, citing stale negotiations
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Workers for Virginia's largest transit system have gone on strike after contract negotiations faltered between the union and the private contractor operating the service. Thousands of Northern Virginia bus riders faced limited service Thursday as Fairfax Connector workers took to manning picket lines. A collective bargaining agreement expired Nov. 30 between Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1764 and the private contractor Transdev. Contract talks stalled Wednesday though more discussions are scheduled Thursday. The strike has affected about 90 routes carrying an average of 30,000 weekday riders. Most routes won't run but others will run on a Sunday schedule. It's unclear how long the strike will continue.
Virginia man charged with manslaughter in death of sailor
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he crashed into a security vehicle at a Navy base in Virginia, killing a sailor. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Nathaniel Lee Campbell, of Shenandoah, has been charged in the death of Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores.
Man accused of supporting ISIS through bomb-making video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man who moved from Florida to Virginia earlier this year has been indicted on a charge of attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives. Court records show 30-year-old Romeo Xavier Langhorne was formally charged Thursday in Jacksonville federal court. He faces up to 20 years in prison. The FBI says Langhorne began making the video in February, when he lived in St. Augustine. Investigators say he moved to Virginia in April and posted the tutorial video last month. Statements and images on Langhorne’s Facebook page first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2014.
Cold, seasick sailor made 911 call that caused 2-day search
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard says a 911 call that prompted a two-day search for a sailboat off the Maine coast last month was made by a sailor who was cold and seasick. The crew of the 40-foot sailboat eventually reported that all was fine as the sailboat traveled off the coast of New York's Long Island on Nov. 18. A day later, the three crew members abandoned the sailboat after it became disabled off the coast of Virginia. The crew was rescued by a cargo ship.
Police: Man faked being an Army Criminal Investigation agent
ANNAPOLIS, M.D. (AP) — A Maryland man who impersonated an FBI agent in Delaware two years ago is in trouble again. Police say that this time the man impersonated an Army Criminal Investigation agent. The Capital Gazette in Annapolis reports that 30-year-old Eric Kappesser was arrested Monday. Police said that Kappesser wore a tactical vest with a police-style badge and a holstered handgun when he entered a business late last month. Security staff confronted Kappesser and asked him to leave. Police in Anne Arundel County arrested Kappesser two days later.