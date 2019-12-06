Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether he should toss out a libel lawsuit filed by Virginia's lieutenant governor. Justin Fairfax sued CBS in federal court in Alexandria after it aired interviews with two women who have accused him of sexual assault. The Democrat has said the sexual encounters were consensual. He argues that the CBS interviews were one-sided and reported the allegations in a way that implied his guilt. CBS says its reporting was fair and says the lawsuit is an attempt by Fairfax to silence his accusers.