Holiday portraits in exchange for animal shelter donations

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Dog owners can get a festive photo of their furry friends by participating in the Christmas Drive for the Hanover Animal Control and Shelter.
Shelter volunteers are in need of supplies for the winter, including blankets, towels, harnesses, leashes, kongs, nylabones, toys, kuranda beds, peanut butter, treats, bully sticks and dog food.
Several professional photographers are offering to take animal holiday portraits in exchange for their owners making a donation. The drive is Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Taylor Park.
Dog owners will get their photos back via an online gallery.
Photographers are 101 Pit Bulls, KSmithson Photography and Jennifer Gavin Photography.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.